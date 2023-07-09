Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: Our Giveaway Winners

Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
Behind the Scenes
Thanks again to everyone who entered our 15th Anniversary Giveaway and congratulations to our winners: Nita F and Katherine C!
I also want to say thank you to these awesome local businesses who partnered with us on this giveaway: Apollo Avenue, Dunvegan Garden & Gift, Fort St John Links, Scoop Clothing, and Trailblaz’n Power.
For the past 15 years, our partnerships with other businesses have helped fund our journalism. When you’re out and about in the community, don’t forget to shop local!
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision impacting property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of July 2 to 8, 2023:
- Local Hockey Player Agrees to Terms with Vancouver Canucks: Fort St. John native Tristen Nielsen has agreed to terms with the Vancouver Canucks on a two-year, entry-level contract.
- Update on Hudson’s Hope Crash: last Friday, we shared the sad story of a vehicle incident near Hudson’s Hope that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old. On Wednesday, we received an update from the RCMP with more details.
- Man Arrested in Taylor: following an incident at Peace Island Park. The report also stated the man was half-naked and possibly under the influence of an intoxicating substance while in a vehicle.
