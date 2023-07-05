RCMP believes speed, alcohol were factors in fatal Hudson’s Hope crash

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — RCMP believes alcohol and speed were contributing factors in an early-morning fatal vehicle crash that took place in Hudson’s Hope last Friday, according to a recent release.
At approximately 2:45 a.m. on June 30th, Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash. A Ford pickup travelling along Canyon Drive failed to navigate a turn and drove into a ditch.
Upon arrival, police discovered an 18-year-old male was ejected from the vehicle, and suffered fatal injuries. Three other passengers were present at the scene of the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate and are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle prior to the crash.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at (250) 783-5241.
