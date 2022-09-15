Your support makes this and all our podcasts possible
Emily Gallen
Host/Creator
Emily Gallen is a Northern gal with cold hands and a warm heart. When she’s not researching for the podcast, you can find her defacing her friend’s properties, hiking the cactus trails, raising three children, working with vulnerable community members or singing badly at the legion’s Kareoke nights.
She’s been passionate about true crime for over a decade and has enjoyed studying forensics at University.
She hopes that this podcast will not only entertain you but bring awareness to local missing and unsolved cases.
Spencer Hall
Investigative Reporter
Spencer Hall was born and raised in Northern BC. He’s been exposed to true crime from a young age. Some of his earliest memories include watching Forensic Files and The First 48 with his grandmother.
True crime is important to Spencer because it helps bring awareness to missing and unsolved cases.
When he’s not recording podcasts, writing, or cracking terrible jokes, you can find Spencer enjoying a craft beer with friends, hanging out with his dog Teddy, or watching Dr. Who.