Host/Creator

Emily Gallen is a Northern gal with cold hands and a warm heart. When she’s not researching for the podcast, you can find her defacing her friend’s properties, hiking the cactus trails, raising three children, working with vulnerable community members or singing badly at the legion’s Kareoke nights.

She’s been passionate about true crime for over a decade and has enjoyed studying forensics at University.

She hopes that this podcast will not only entertain you but bring awareness to local missing and unsolved cases.