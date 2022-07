One-time $60 $120 $180 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $15 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $180 Other Donation amount $

Your support helps Energeticcity.ca write more stories like this. Everyone that makes a monthly or annual donation will receive an Energeticcity.ca Mug! Learn about why you should support Energeticcity.ca, by clicking here.