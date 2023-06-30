Vehicle incident in Hudson’s Hope results in death of 18-year-old

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — An early morning vehicle crash in Hudson’s Hope resulted in the death of an 18-year-old male, according to police.
At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Friday, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle crash.
According to Staff Sargeant Kris Clark, senior media relations officer for the BC RCMP, the car failed to navigate a corner on Canyon Drive.
Clark said one of the occupants may have been ejected from the vehicle.
All four occupants were injured, including an 18-year-old male who suffered fatal injuries.
Clark said the investigation is still in its early stages.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.