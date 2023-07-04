Local hockey player agrees to terms with Vancouver Canucks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John native Tristen Nielsen has agreed to terms with the Vancouver Canucks on a two-year, entry-level contract.
The 23-year-old forward began his hockey career playing developmental hockey in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek, before heading to Edge School in Calgary. Nielsen played in the school’s hockey academy for three years before being drafted by the Calgary Hitmen (WHL).
Nielsen was picked up by the Vancouver Giants (WHL) in the 2018-2019 season, before heading to the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) in their inaugural year, which was 2021-2022.
Prior to his AHL debut, Nielsen played five seasons in the WHL between the Hitmen and Giants and recorded a total of 175 points (82-93-175) in 241 games.
In the 2022-2023 season with Abbotsford, Nielsen recorded 41 points (14-27-41) and 60 penalty minutes. During the Calder Cup playoff games, he added another four points (2-2-4) and six penalty minutes.
Nielsen says he is “thrilled” to be a part of the Vancouver Canucks organization.
“Growing up, I watched the Sedins, and obviously being from a small town in B.C. I always looked up to Vancouver,” said Nielsen.
“It’s really exciting to be in my home province.”
As far as his gameplay goes, Nielsen says continuing to work on consistency, conditioning, and “fixing the details” will help “propel him to the next level.”
“I like to play a physical game, and be a little rat out there, but at the same time, who doesn’t love scoring goals? So, I try to do that as much as I can too,” said Nielsen.
“I try to stay in charge of my emotions. I’m not going to be a good pest if I’m going to be in the penalty box the whole time.”
Nielsen’s grandfather, Fort St. John local Gary Nielsen, describes his grandson as a “gritty type of hockey player.”
“He’s built like a fire hydrant. He’s not too tall, but he’s filled out,” said [Gary] Nielsen.
“He’s got a lot of speed, and a lot of skill.”
Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced the ELC on July 1st and said the contract is a result of Nielsen’s hard work.
“Our coaching staff in Abbotsford and our development team helped him out a lot this season, working on his overall skillset and game,” said Allvin.
“He put in the work and is now being rewarded with this ELC.”
Nielsen, who currently lives in Abbotsford, will head to the Canucks’ training camp this fall, which will be held in Victoria from September 21st to 25th. The Canucks’ regular season begins at home in Vancouver, against the Edmonton Oilers, on October 11th.
