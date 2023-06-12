Energeticcity.ca’s 15th Anniversary Giveaway

On July 1, Energeticcity.ca is turning 15!
For the past decade and a half, you have trusted us as your favourite news source to learn more about the important headlines and events happening across Northeast BC. From wildfires to huge energy projects like Site C, we have been there every step of the way.
We want to show our appreciation for your support! Enter to win our 15th Anniversary Giveaway! We will be giving away two prizes of $500 to these awesome local businesses: Apollo Avenue, Dunvegan Gardens, FSJ Links Golf Course, Scoop Clothing, and Trailblaz’n Power!
If you are currently a Monthly or Yearly Supporter, you are already entered! Plus, everyone who becomes a Supporter by June 29 will be entered as well!
We are giving away 2 prizes worth $500 each:
- $100 gift card to Apollo Avenue
- $100 gift card to Dunvegan Gardens
- 2 Passes w/ Half Cart to FSJ Links Golf Course
- $100 gift card to Scoop Clothing
- $100 gift card to Trailblaz’n Power
