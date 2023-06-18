Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: 15th Anniversary Giveaway

Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
Behind the Scenes
Energeticcity.ca was founded on July 1, 2008, which means we are turning 15 in a couple of weeks. For the past decade and a half, you have trusted us as your favourite news source to learn more about the important headlines and events happening across northeast B.C. From wildfires to huge energy projects like Site C, we have been there every step of the way. We want to show our appreciation for your support! We will be giving away two prizes of $500 to these awesome local businesses: Apollo Avenue, Dunvegan Gardens, FSJ Links Golf Course, Scoop Clothing, and Trailblaz’n Power! Click the image below to learn more about the giveaway and how you can enter:
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision impacting property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of June 11 to 17, 2023:
- Tumbler Ridge Evacuation: Back on June 8, residents of Tumbler Ridge and the surrounding area were forced to evacuate due to the West Kiskatinaw wildfire. Throughout the week, we wrote various updates about the evacuation such as residents having issues getting denied assistance in Alberta. Thankfully because of helpful weather and the work of firefighters, everyone was able to return home on June 15, although they are keeping an eye on it.
- Brave Nine-Year-Old: Parker Johnsen saved his family from a house fire in Charlie Lake in the early hours of the morning on May 13.
- Donnie Creek Wildfire: continues to grow and at one point was about two kilometres from the Alaska Highway.
