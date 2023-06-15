Low fire behaviour allows Tumbler Ridge residents to return home

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Low fire behaviour on the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire has allowed Tumbler Ridge residents to return home, though the community is still on evacuation alert.
Forrest Tower, a fire information officer with the South Peace Complex, said crews continue to see low fire behaviour on Thursday.
The decreased fire behaviour occurred because of the rain the fire received in the past few days, recent lower temperatures and less wind. The change in fire behaviour has also allowed crews to work on the fire’s edge using direct attack methods.
The fire is still approximately 25,095 hectares.
On the fire’s west flank, Tower said crews are nearly done constructing a guard.
A guard is a wide path or dirt road where all fuel is removed and can be achieved by hand or machinery for larger guards, also known as a control line.
He said crews are still in the area for mop-up operations and direct attack.
“The expectation at this point is we have about four to five days of this kind of lower fire behaviour unless we get more rain,” Tower said.
“If we do, it will just push things back. If we don’t, in about four to five days, we’ll probably see some more increase in fire behaviour, just as things warm up and are more dried out.”
The fire information officer said crews expect the activity to be primarily on the fire’s eastern side because winds are expected to continue to blow east.
He said approximately 111 firefighters are working on the South Peace Complex, comprising the West Kiskatinaw River and Peavine Creek wildfires, along with nine helicopters, 34 pieces of heavy equipment and 18 structure protection personnel.
Tower notes that Tumbler Ridge residents will begin to see fewer structure protection personnel in the community, but crews will continue work in the One Island Lake area.
The Peavine Creek wildfire saw slight growth and is now approximately 4,427 hectares.
“Wildfire crews are basically working along the entire southern flank and the entire northern flank, essentially mop up at this point on that fire,” Tower said.
He said the guard on the Peavine Creek wildfire is essentially completed.
“Overall, looking promising for the next week or so, and just have to see what we get with weather and then go from there,” Tower said.
He wanted to remind residents returning home and other Highway 52 North users that crews are still working in the area. Signs will be posted with lowered speed limits to ensure everyone’s safety.
Area restrictions, evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for the South Peace Complex.
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Tumbler Ridge’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
