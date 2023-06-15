Tumbler Ridge downgrades evacuation order to alert

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — The District of Tumbler Ridge has rescinded its evacuation order issued on June 8th.
An evacuation alert remains in effect for the town and the surrounding area.
The evacuation alert will be in place indefinitely, according to the district, and residents are reminded to be ready to evacuate with little notice.
Highway 52 North (Heritage Highway) from Dawson Creek has reopened, and Highway 52 East is also open from Kelly Lake to Tumbler Ridge.
The Bear Hole Lake area restriction order in the vicinity of the South Peace Complex, which includes the Peavine Creek and West Kiskatinaw River wildfires, is still in effect.
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Tumbler Ridge’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.