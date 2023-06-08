UPDATE: Evacuation order issued for Tumbler Ridge

The District of Tumbler Ridge has issued an evacuation order, while the Peace River Regional District has expanded its order for the 15,000-hectare West Kiskatinaw River wildfire.
By Forest Fire News June 8, 2023 2 minutes of reading
A plume of wildfire smoke across a field.
A plume of smoke from the West Kiskatinaw Wildfire. (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

UPDATE (June 8th at 4:43 p.m.): The evacuation order now includes sparsely populated areas north of the District Tumbler Ridge municipal boundary, between Highway 29 South and Highway 51 North, including Moose Lake and Moose Lake Forest Road.

UPDATE (June 8th at 3: p.m.): Highway 52 East is closed between Highway 2 and Quintette Mine Road, and Highway 52 North is closed between Brassey Road and MacKenzie Way

UPDATE (June 8th at 2:55 p.m.): Tumbler Ridge has issued an evacuation order for the district.

Residents of Tumbler Ridge and east, including Bearhole Lake, are being asked to evacuate the area immediately and report to the reception centre at the Ovintiv Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

Evacuees are being asked to travel to Dawson Creek via Highway 29 or Boundary Road. Those unable to evacuate are being asked to call 9-1-1.

Highway 52 East is closed between Highway 2 and Quintette Mine Road, and Highway 52 North is closed between Brassey Road and MacKenzie Way due to the wildfire.

Evacuation route due to the West West Kiskatinaw Wildfire.

The PRRD says residents in the following areas are now being asked to evacuate:

  • Along Highway 52E between km 220 (Cutbank Dam) and km 195
  • Following the Kiskatinaw River west to south of Bearhole Lake and including Bearhole Lake Road to the District of Tumbler Ridge boundary
  • North following the Tumbler Ridge boundary to Hwy 29S, including Moose Lake and Moose Lake Forestry Service Road
  • North following the Tumbler Ridge boundary to the east side of Highway 52N
  • North following Highway 52 N, on the east side of the Highway (not including the highway) to the northernmost intersection of the Moore Road (Approx. Km 33 on Highway 52N)
  • West following Halfmoon Creek, Oetata Creek to the Kiskatinaw River to a point of intersection at the Cutbank Dam at Highway 52E

Areas previously asked to leave remain under an evacuation order, including One Island Lake.

Author

Tre Lopushinsky is the News Director at Energeticcity.ca, and a NAIT broadcasting graduate. His love for local journalism started in Lloydminster, where he realized the importance of covering issues/topics for smaller municipalities. He is also the co-host of Before The Peace, highlighting Indigenous voices in the North Peace. In his off time, Tre is yelling at his tv while watching pro wrestling, MMA, and basketball. More by Tre Lopushinsky

