PRRD expands evacuation order due to West Kiskatinaw River fire

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has expanded the evacuation order that was put into place Tuesday from the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire.
Based on recommendations from the B.C. Wildfire Service, the expanded area now includes sparsely populated areas to the west of the existing evacuation order. Properties previously under evacuation order #1 remain under evacuation order #2, and there are no changes to the West Kiskatinaw River evacuation alert.
The new evacuation order covers the following area:
- Along Highway 52E between km 220 (Cutbank Dam) and km 195
- Following the Kiskatinaw River west to south of Bearhole Lake and including Bearhole Lake road to the district of Tumbler Ridge boundary
- North following the Tumbler Ridge boundary to the east side of Highway 52N
- North following Highway 52 N, on the east side of the Highway (Not including the highway) to the northern most intersection of the Moore road (Approx. Km 33 on Highway 52N)
- West following Halfmoon Creek, Oetata Creek to the Kiskatinaw River to the point of intersection at the Cutbank Dam at Highway 52E
The new evacuation order area comes up against the municipal boundary of the District of Tumbler Ridge, but there is no evacuation order in effect for the municipality at this time.
The B.C. Wildfire Service says the West Kiskatinaw River fire has grown to 9,600 hectares since it started on Tuesday.
An incident management team is expected to set up in Dawson Creek to focus on slowing the progression of the West Kiskatinaw River and Peavine Creek wildfires, according to BC Wildfire Services (BCWS).
BCWS says the fire growth is being driven by the wind coming from the west moving east.
On Wednesday, a 20-person unit crew, two initial attack crews and a couple of helicopter resources are working on the fire.
The Peavine Creek wildfire is approximately 1,250 hectares and out of control.
According to BCWS, a squad of five wildfire fighters and a helicopter are working to suppress the fire on Wednesday.
