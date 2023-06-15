Changes to evacuation orders, alerts in Peace region

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District shared several changes to evacuation orders and alerts surrounding the West Kiskatinaw River and Peavine Creek wildfires.
Peavine Creek evacuation order #1 has been cancelled. Properties previously under the order are now under Peavine Creek Evacuation Alert #2.
These orders affect the following areas:
- from the intersection of the Gunter Bridge and Highway 52 E, travel east to the B.C. and Alberta border;
- from the B.C. and Alberta border, travel south for 14 kilometres;
- continue west to the Pembina Steeprock Gas Plant;
- continue southwest to approximately kilometre 212 on Highway 52 E;
- continue north along Highway 52 E to about kilometre 214 on Highway 52 E;
- continue west for about 1.5 kilometres, then travel north for approximately 1 kilometre;
- continue due west to the Kiskatinaw River;
- follow the Kiskatinaw River northwest to the One Island Lake Bridge; and
- continue northeast along the south side of One Island Lake Road to Gunter Bridge.
The community of Kelly Lake and other areas listed below are no longer under alert:
- from the B.C. and Alberta border east past kilometre 235 of Highway 52E;
- south to the One Island Lake Bridge;
- northeast along the north side of One Island Lake Road to Gunter Bridge;
- east to the B.C. and Alberta Border;
- north along the B.C. and Alberta border for 22 kilometres;
- from kilometre 212 of Highway 52E south along the east side of the Highway to kilometre 194;
- east to the B.C. and Alberta border;
- north along the B.C. and Alberta border for 21.5 kilometres; and
- east to kilometre 212 of Highway 52E.
The PRRD has reduced some of evacuation order #4 for the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire.
Areas remaining under evacuation order #4:
- Starting at the intersection of Highway 52 N and N Old Fellers Road, travel east to the One Island Lake bridge;
- Following the Kiskatinaw River southeast to the point of intersection with Cutbank Creek;
- continue east along Cutbank Creek from 1 kilometre;
- continue south for approximately 1 kilometre, then travel east for 1.5 kilometres to Highway 52 E;
- continue south along the west side of Highway 52 E to kilometre 195;
- continue west along the Kiskatinaw River to the district of Tumbler Ridge boundary, including the Kiskatinaw Forest Service Road and Bearhole Lake Road;
- travel north along the district of Tumbler Ridge boundary to kilometre 80 on Highway 52 N; and
- travel north along the east of Highway 52 N to the intersection of Highway 52 N and N Old Fellers Road.
The areas west of Highway 52 N, previously under West Kiskatinaw River Evacuation Order #3, are now under West Kiskatinaw River Evacuation Alert #2.
PRRD said there is also a small area extending south from Cutbank Creek and east to Highway 52 E that was previously under West Kiskatinaw River Evacuation Order #3 that is now under Peavine Creek Evacuation Alert #2.
To determine if residents are under an evacuation order or alert, PRRD recommends using the online map tool.
