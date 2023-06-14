Tumbler Ridge evacuees denied assistance in Alberta

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Tumbler Ridge residents who chose to evacuate to Alberta were surprised to learn they wouldn’t be receiving any emergency support services (ESS) outside of B.C.
On June 8th, the District of Tumbler Ridge issued an evacuation order to its residents due to the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire.
Evacuees were asked to report to ESS reception centres in Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, or Fort St. John.
Some residents chose to go to Grande Prairie, Alberta, because they had friends or family in the area. Some found with the closure of Highway 52, it was easier to drive to than Dawson Creek.
However, once these residents arrived safely, they were surprised to learn they could not receive ESS across the border.
According to South Peace MLA Mike Bernier, the reason for this is ESS volunteers need records of evacuees in reception centres in order for them to receive financial assistance.
A Tumbler Ridge resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they checked in online, and some residents drove to Dawson Creek only to be told to go to Fort St. John, which is when they chose to go to Grande Prairie instead.
According to Google Maps, Tumbler Ridge to Dawson Creek is approximately a two-hour drive, and Dawson Creek to Fort St. John is about one hour. Dawson Creek to Grande Prairie is about an hour and a half, but Tumbler Ridge to Grande Prairie is a two-and-a-half-hour drive.
The trips are currently longer than normal as a result of detours due to closures on Highway 52.
Bernier said he has reached out to the province to find out if they will look at changing the policies because, at this time, only people in B.C. will get support.
“These rules seem very strange for areas like ours that are right on the border. People were told to go to safety,” Bernier said.
The MLA said he was told B.C. does not have this type of mutual aid agreement set up with Alberta right now. The resources set up in Chetwynd, Fort St. John, and Dawson Creek are set up through the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) and the emergency operations centres (EOC).
“Unfortunately, they are now telling those people to come back to BC if they need supports. For many, that might not be practical, which is why I am working on trying to find options for them,” Bernier said.
Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka is also looking into options for those who chose to go to Grande Prairie.
“I can promise everybody when we see that stuff, we are definitely responding,” Krakowka said.
“I’m personally responding to it and trying to send it through the right channels if we can get them assistance, whether it’s lodging and the food vouchers and stuff like that.”
When it was first brought forward, he was told residents were recommended to return to B.C. because there were rooms in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John still available.
Krakowka said he also understands that some people don’t want to pack up and move back to B.C., and for some, it is not possible.
“I’m one hundred per cent trying to see how we can make it work and get them help and services,” Krakowka said, “but my understanding is it’s very difficult.”
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Tumbler Ridge’s websites.
