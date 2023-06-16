Forecasted winds may affect fires near Tumbler Ridge

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Wildfire crews could expect increased fire behaviour on the South Peace Complex due to high winds in the forecast.
The South Peace Complex includes the 25,095-hectare West Kiskatinaw River wildfire and the 4,427-hectare Peavine Creek wildfire.
Forrest Tower, a fire information officer with the South Peace Complex, said higher winds are expected across the entire Prince George Fire Centre on Friday. If those winds materialize around the wildfires in the area, there may be an increase in fire behaviour.
Despite this, he said both fires are still displaying low fire behaviour compared to when they started.
“The most we’re seeing is some visible flame,” Tower said. “Not really expecting any significant fire behaviour unless we see high sustained winds develop locally.”
Crews are still working on mop-up operations and direct attack on the West Kiskatinaw River Wildfire.
On Friday, 49 wildland firefighters are assigned to the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire.
There are 70 firefighters working on the Peavine Creek wildfire on Friday.
Nine helicopters, 39 pieces of heavy equipment and 18 structure protection personnel are assigned to the South Peace Complex.
Though Tumbler Ridge residents were able to return home, area restrictions, evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for the South Peace Complex.
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Tumbler Ridge’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
