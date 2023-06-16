Tumbler Ridge mayor intends to address lack of support for evacuees in Alberta

Despite Tumbler Ridge residents being able to return home this week, mayor Darryl Krakowka still intends to address the issue of residents not being able to receive support after evacuating to Alberta due to a nearby wildfire.

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Despite Tumbler Ridge residents being able to return home this week, mayor Darryl Krakowka still intends to address the issue of residents not receiving support after evacuating to Alberta due to a nearby wildfire.

Tumbler Ridge residents were evacuated on June 8th due to the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire and were able to return home on June 15th.

When evacuating, some residents chose to go to Grande Prairie when the evacuation order was issued, while some decided to travel there after checking in with the Dawson Creek Emergency Operation Centre (EOC).

Evcuaees in Grande Prairie were told to phone the Dawson Creek EOC to register and see if rooms were available. Some residents decided to return to B.C. when they were informed help would only be available in the province, while some did not.

“I’ll be straightforward, it’s not something that’s off my plate,” Krakowka said.

“I sent email after email back to our EOC, and I know our EOC has sent that off to the ESS and reception. It went all the way to the regional centre, which I believe is in Prince George. They have sent that off right directly to the minister’s office.”

Krakowka hopes to meet with residents as they return from Alberta about their experiences. He also has a meeting scheduled with MP Bob Zimmer and has spoken with South Peace MLA Mike Bernier about interprovincial emergency supports.

“When you have a fire, and you’re being told to evacuate immediately, people try to go wherever they can go,” Krakowka said.

“We have people go as far as Pentiction, Oliver, Prince George, Mackenzie, and my understanding, some of those individuals get help because, obviously, they’re in the province of B.C., but this isn’t over.”

Krakowka said he encourages residents who travelled to Alberta to contact him.

Despite the interprovincial issue, he said it is great to see residents back in the community following the evacuation order being cancelled on Thursday.

“It was great to see people cutting their lawns, the children out, riding their bikes and playing, and it was phenomenal to see some of the families come back,” Krakowka said.

He said it’s also a relief that no houses were lost in the fire, thanks to the local volunteer fire department, BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) and mutual aid fire departments.

“That’s what we hoped for the whole time, is the weather, the rain, the wind changing, and it did,” Krakowka said.

Mayor Krakowka can be reached at 250-2472-1459 or [email protected] by those who wish to speak with him.

Area restrictions, evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for the South Peace Complex.

For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Tumbler Ridge’s websites.

For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.

