Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: Small Business Award

Behind the Scenes
Back in January, we wrote a story that nominations for the Small Business BC Awards were open. We are excited to announce that we have been nominated! As the only locally owned and operated news organization in Northern British Columbia, we are proud to be up for the Business Impact Award and the Premier’s People’s Choice Award.
As the voice of the Peace, our goal is to share the unique values of the region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. We do this by partnering with local businesses in order to write daily stories, create podcasts that explore specific topics, and much more. Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the last 15 years and we appreciate your votes to potentially win these awards! Click the button below to find out how you can help:
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of February 12 to 18, 2023
- Former FSJ Resident Arrested in Homicide Investigation: Danika Payou is facing charges of second-degree murder after police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the 3700 block of Lansdowne Road on February 14th.
- Man Arrested Day After Theft: The Fort St. John RCMP received a report of the theft on February 7th, 2023. During an investigation, officers were informed that the stolen items were believed to be in a residence located on the 9200 block of 93rd Avenue.
- Early Morning Vehicle Fire: At approximately 4:30 a.m., the Fort St. John Fire Department received a call about a vehicle fire at the Rezilliant Towing yard on Swanson Street, just off 100 ave near the Airport traffic circle.
