FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The nomination period for the 2023 Small Business BC Awards is now open.

Residents are encouraged to nominate a small business they feel has had a strong impact on their community.

This year there are four different award categories: Premier’s People’s Choice, Business Impact, E-Commerce Experience, and Best Youth Entrepreneur.

The Premier’s People’s Choice award will be decided solely on votes from the public. The other three categories will have their top five determined by public vote and written responses judged by internal business experts.

Nominations can be made via the Small Business BC website. Once nominations are in, businesses will have until March 10th, 2023, to gain as many votes as possible.

For more information on the 2023 Small Business BC Awards, please visit their website.

