Former Fort St. John resident arrested in homicide investigation

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — A former Fort St. John resident has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Prince George on Tuesday.
Danika Payou is facing charges of second-degree murder after police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the 3700 block of Lansdowne Road on February 14th.
Corporal Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP, said officers found one female victim deceased at the property.
Payou had been identified as one of two women seen leaving the residence at around 12:30 a.m. Police are trying to locate the second suspect.
An investigation is still underway as the RCMP believe other suspects are connected to the death.
The name of the deceased has not been released.
Payou is also facing charges of assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of breach of a probation order and possession of stolen property, according to court services.
The second-degree murder charge implies that the homicide was intentional but was not premeditated or planned.
Payou is currently in police custody.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!