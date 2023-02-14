Early morning vehicle fire at towing yard

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Emergency crews responded to multiple vehicles on fire early Tuesday morning.
At approximately 4:30 a.m., the Fort St. John Fire Department received a call about a vehicle fire at the Rezilliant Towing yard on Swanson Street, just off 100 ave near the Airport traffic circle.
When the Fire Department arrived, the fire had quickly spread to five vehicles in the yard. The fire department was able to get the fire under control quickly before it spread to a nearby home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but has been deemed suspicious, and the RCMP is investigating.
Anyone with further information about this incident, contact the RCMP at 250-787-8100.
