Man arrested day after theft in Charlie Lake area

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A man was recently arrested after a break-and-enter in the Charlie Lake area, where a pistol, two shotguns, a rifle and a gaming console were stolen.
The Fort St. John RCMP received a report of the theft on February 7th, 2023. During an investigation, officers were informed that the stolen items were believed to be in a residence located on the 9200 block of 93rd Avenue.
Officers located and arrested the property owner, Christopher Daryl Munch, on February 8th.
A search warrant was then executed on the residence, and officers recovered two shotguns and a video game console. A significant amount of what officers believe to be illicit drugs was also seized from the property.
Munch is facing charges of:
- Break and enter to steal a firearm
- Break and enter to commit theft
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Possession contrary to order
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Breach of probation order
At the time of his arrest, Munch was prohibited from possessing any firearms.
Munch was held for court, where he was remanded into custody until February 13th, 2023 and again until February 15th, 2023.
According to Court Services Online, Munch remains in custody.
“Two firearms have been recovered, which is a testimony to the seriousness the RCMP gives to firearms-related offences,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Media Relations Officer for the Fort St John RCMP.
“With two more outstanding firearms, our officers will continue to work on this.”
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this matter to contact the local detachment at 250-787-8100.
To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!