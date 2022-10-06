FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The first advanced voting opportunity on Wednesday in Fort St. John saw 415 votes cast for the 2022 general municipal election.

In the 2021 by-election, 8 per cent of eligible voters voted for councillor Jim Lequiere.

In the last general election in 2018, the voter turnout was 20 per cent, or 2,861 out of 14,479 eligible voters.

The Energetic City ranked lowest in the region for voter turnout in 2018.

There are three candidates for mayor in the upcoming election, Lilia Hansen, Shannon Stange and Steven Labossiere.

The 10 candidates looking to fill the six seats on council are Sarah MacDougall, Jim Lequiere, Gord Klassen, Lyle Goldie, Amy Cox, Gary Patara, Byron Stewart, Trevor Bolin, Tony Zabinsky and Morgan Robinson.

All advanced voting locations:

Fort St. John advance voting locations:

Fort St. John Seniors Hall, 10908 100th Street, Fort St. John (Oct. 12th)

Peace Villa Care Centre, 8407 112th Avenue, Fort St. John (Oct. 13th, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Peace Lutheran Apartments, 9812, 112th Avenue, Fort St. John, B.C. (Oct. 13th, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Peace River Regional District advance voting locations:

Chetwynd District Office, 5400 Hospital Road, Chetwynd (Oct. 12th)

Fort St. John Seniors Hall, 10908 100th Street, Fort St. John (Oct. 12th)

Pouce Coupe Community Centre, 5010 52nd Avenue, Pouce Coupe (Oct. 12th)

Ovintiv Events Centre, #1 300 Highway 2, Dawson Creek (Oct. 12th)

Taylor Community Hall, 9896 Cherry Avenue, Taylor (Oct. 2th)

Tumbler Ridge Town Hall, 305 Iles Way, Tumbler Ridge (Oct. 12th)

Dawson Creek advance voting locations:

Upper Lobby, Ovintiv Events Centre, #1, 300 Highway 2, Dawson Creek (Oct. 12th)

Tumbler Ridge advance voting locations:

District of Tumbler Ridge Office, 305 Iles Way, Tumbler Ridge (Oct. 12th)

Chetwynd advance voting locations:

District of Chetwynd Office, 5400 Hospital Road, Chetwynd (Oct. 12th)

The general election will be held on October 15th.