FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Shannon Stange—pastor, church planter, people-person and businessman—recently returned to the city he grew up in and intends to use his experience and perspective as the community’s next mayor.

Despite living a large portion of his professional life in major Canadian cities, Stange maintained a connection with the town he grew up in through contact with family members in the area. Being responsible for his father, who lived in the area, Stange said, kept him in touch with the community.

After returning to help his father move from the family home, Stange and his wife decided to stay in the city. At a point in their lives where they realized life and work could happen anywhere, they chose Fort St. John.

“In many ways, you know, coming back to Fort St. John was a return to my roots and a return to the things that really resonate with my soul,” he explained.

Voters will decide in October if this deep connection with an area can substitute for a mayoral candidate’s active participation in a community— but Stange considers the perspective he brings from experience in other places nothing but an asset.

“I understand the heart of what people are about up here,” he says. “I think that what I bring to the table is [that] I come back with the experience of being in those other places.”

“So I don’t come back as an outsider,” he clarifies. “I come back with outside experience.”

He expects that outside experience, particularly when it comes to starting churches or starting businesses, to transfer.

“[Being mayor] is about starting a new vision for the community, to help us as a community and see ourselves not defined by our past, but defined by the future…We could create our own future instead of allowing outside forces to create that future for us.”

He does not consider himself an outside force: those, instead, are powers beyond the region that do not hear the voices or issues from the Peace region.

Stange’s outside experience also extends beyond geography: his is also a perspective unshaped so far by involvement in municipal government.

His professional experience and skills, the candidate says, are primarily in the realm of serving and leading people, whether that be as a church planter, pastor, or businessman. According to him, that love and care for people is what is important in a mayor—not previous experience with local government, as a councillor or otherwise.

“[Being mayor] is not so much about the nitty-gritty of individual policies— anyone can come into a government situation at any level [and]…learn the inner workings within a matter of months,” he claims. “But the issue that you can’t learn, that takes decades to learn, is how to lead people.”

Formerly an organizer for the Conservative Party of Canada, Stange promises he understands the political process. But it is his experience outside politics—in leading the churches and businesses he starts until it is time to start the next one—that his people skills stem from.

“Leading a city is like pastoring a church,” he said. Though he admits that these are certainly “two different realms, the skills are transferable.”

Fort St. John now has a three-way race for mayor. Stange will face local businessman Steven Labossiere and city councillor Lilia Hansen in his run for the seat.

Voters of Fort St. John will cast their ballots this October. They will also select six councillors from ten candidates and three trustees for School District 60.