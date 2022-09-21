FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Steven Labossiere is running for mayor of Fort St. John and hopes to bring a “raw” perspective and relatively unclear changes to the city—but these, he says, are advantages.

The driving school owner calls himself a “new transplant” to Fort St. John, who keeps his business local and wants to see the city and community prosper.

“A healthy community and a healthy business go hand in hand, and I want to see things get better for my grandkids—when they’ll be able to stay in town and be raised here and be able to live here,” he says.

He wants to see the city change and become that place, and he wants the people who want those changes to vote for him. What those changes are, though—or how he intends to accomplish them—are not clear.

“The people that have voted for me want to see change in the town, from where it is now until what it is now. And I’ll tell you, I have no platform until I get into that,” the candidate says.

Though no votes have been cast in the local election yet, Labossiere promises change if enough minds swing his way to make him mayor. It may, however, be a rocky start.

“If I do get elected and I get in there, it will be like the blind leading the blind at the first little bit,” he says.

Both during this learning process and afterwards, the candidate insists, he will be “totally for the people, for my constituents.”

Though he does not yet have a platform, there are some issues he expects to take action on if elected. Labossiere wants the roads and streets in town to improve and calls for better plowing processes in the winter.

He also wants to fix retention issues with healthcare personnel in Fort St. John. “How can we keep them here, and what might attract them here?” he asks.

Labossiere wants action on these issues, and others that come up voiced by constituents throughout his term should he be elected, but acknowledges such action would rest in inexperienced hands.

“I’m going to tell you this right now. I am new. I’m raw…I have no political experience at all.”

This, he says, is not necessarily a disadvantage and may even be a net positive.

“I have no affiliation with anybody in town, so it’s just going to be raw me,” Labossiere said. “I’m going to be able to stick up for the people and have a voice.”

Not only will he have a voice, he says, but that voice will be uninfluenced by other factors. Though the candidate stops short of making allegations against current elected officials, he promises that no one can claim he is influenced by other interests.

This inexperience “would be a benefit because having no affiliation with no [one] in town, nobody can say that I push something through or help something get pushed through,” Labossiere explained.

His run for mayor echoes that commitment to unequivocal action. When asked why he ran for mayor instead of a seat on council, Labossiere said he saw the opportunity.

“I just went straight for the mayor…go big or go home.”

Labossiere is one of three candidates running for mayor of Fort St. John. The city will select its next mayor, as well as six councillors, in the local election on October 15th.