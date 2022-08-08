FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John councillor Tony Zabinsky withdrew his candidacy for the upcoming mayoral election on Monday, citing personal matters.

In an open letter, Zabinsky said that due to events that have transpired in the last 30 days, he doesn’t believe he could commit himself to the time and responsibility required of the position.

“I do not believe that I can dedicate the time and responsibilities of duties that the Mayor oversees that would be required to lead this great community,” Zabinsky said in his letter.

However, Zabinsky stated that he still has the desire to serve the community and will be pivoting his campaign’s focus to being re-elected as a city councillor.

“I wish to continue to support this community and the future mayor by being a team player and providing the expertise that I have provided thus far as a city councillor. I believe there is more to be done to make our community better.”

Zabinsky has been a city councillor since 2018, taking his oath of office in November.

He announced his mayoral campaign in June.

So far, only councillor Lilia Hansen has announced her intention to run for mayor.