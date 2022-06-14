FORT ST JOHN, B.C.– Councillor Tony Zabinsky announced his candidacy for mayor of Fort St. John at Centennial Park on Tuesday morning.

“Talk to me about the concerns of our community,” Zabinsky said. “I’m in this city, for this city, to make this city a better place.”

The General Municipal Election takes place in October this year in municipalities across the province.

Though candidates, under the B.C. Elections Act, cannot announce a platform or begin campaigning until September for the election. Zabinsky says he is not announcing a platform– but he is announcing that his name is in the running.

“You’re probably asking why now–why am I announcing it right now, being that we’re four months out of the election,” he said.

“I believe in open concept, transparency, and an open-door policy. So I’m letting the people of our community know that I’m putting my name forward.”

Zabinsky asked residents to be thinking and talking with their friends and family about the upcoming election– and to get involved by running for mayor or council themselves, should they so choose.

“Let’s have those robust conversations moving forward,” he said.