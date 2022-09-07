FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Trevor Bolin is running for Fort St. John city council for the fifth time, seeking to add four more years to his current fourteen years in local government.

When asked about his work over the nearly decade-and-a-half he has sat in a council seat, Bolin tends to think big—at least, about big projects.

The Pomeroy Sports Centre (then called the Enerplex) was one of these projects. So was converting the old Kids Arena to the new fieldhouse and building the new firehall. The new RCMP detachment building, which is nearing completion, was also a project he noted.

With projects like these on the go, Bolin says, his role on council is not yet over.

“I look at these things and I look at how important they are in the community and the fact that we haven’t got them finished yet. So my job’s not done,” Bolin said.

“So as long as [residents of Fort St. John] want me, I’m there to listen and make sure that we keep moving in the right direction.”

Bolin is also leading the charge on the new multiplex that will eventually replace the North Peace Leisure Pool.

Though he has big ambitions for projects in the city, that ambition does not seem to extend to his own career in local government. Bolin is running for council again, not mayor, despite an opening in the top spot this year.

“I always toy with that notion [of running for mayor] and I get that question a lot,” he said.

“My fifth term allows me to be able to continue to engage as much as I do and be part of the new pool and multiplex, and finalize the RCMP detachment building…to me, it’s about real boots on the ground work,” the councillor continued.

The mayor’s position, he said, would not afford that level of focused involvement. It involves more portfolios, a broader focus, and more time out of town. Fewer portfolios (or packages of work that councillors undertake) allows Bolin to “focus hard and passionately” and see them “come to fruition.”

Bolin did not intend to become the second-longest serving current councillor when he first ran for office in 2008. He ran, originally, to oppose potential tax hikes.

“I thought I would be in for one term or two and get things turned around and bring a business approach,” he said.

Fourteen years later, he encourages candidates for council—and new future councillors—to get involved in order to make their communities better.

“People need to not get involved over single issues or because they’re upset about one thing or another,” he explained. “They need to get involved because they’re looking towards the future… It’s about providing a place for families to grow and businesses to flourish.”