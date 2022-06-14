FORT ST JOHN, B.C.– Mayor Lori Ackerman announced Tuesday afternoon that she will not be seeking reelection in the upcoming race this October.

Ackerman is finishing her third term as mayor. She has held the post for 10 years and eight months.

Appointed the first female mayor of Fort St. John in November, 2011, Ackerman had a long history of community leadership and volunteer work before taking office and continued that work in the city’s highest political post.

This is a developing story.