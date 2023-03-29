Westjet had 28 flights to Dawson Creek in 2023 before service stopped

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Westjet conducted 28 flights in 2023 before services to Dawson Creek stopped on March 1st, according to a recent airport update.
The report presented to council on March 27th said 639 flights flew to and from Dawson Creek in January and February.
Local, private aircraft accounted for 102 of the flights, while the remaining 533 flights were from chartered flights, corporate aircraft, or air ambulances.
The report to council also highlighted that Sealand Flights resumed operations in Dawson Creek, which allows flight instructor Mayank Kushwaha to provide flight instruction and training to local residents.
The full airport report to council can be read below:
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.