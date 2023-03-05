Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: Black Experiences in the Peace Region

Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
Behind the Scenes
Our latest investigative story is available now for you to read! In this installment of Energeticcity Investigates, we spoke with a few members of Fort St. John’s Black community to find out about their experiences in the Energetic City. We also touched on the Black Lives Matter movement in Canada and anti-Black racism in online community-focused spaces.
This story is not meant as a universal view and instead serves as a snapshot of what life is like for PADs in the Peace region.
Here is what Spencer had to say about his experience writing this article:
“While writing this story, I learned a lot about many different African cultures and what life has been like for Black Canadians in their 400-year history in this country. I also had the pleasure of meeting some truly inspiring members of Fort St. John’s Black community.I encourage residents to read further about PADs in B.C. and across Canada. Some books on the subject can be found at the FSJ Public Library.
Energeticcity is committed to sharing the experiences of all community members, including those who have been historically marginalized or not given the opportunity to share their stories in traditional news media. We invite everyone with a story or experience to share to reach out to [email protected]”
You can check out our past investigative stories here. These articles are made possible thanks to our Supporters.
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of February 26 to March 4, 2023
- Local Lawyer Accused of Sexual Assault: after an incident in February 2020, a lawyer from Fort St John is in Vancouver but this time as the defendant. We eventually heard his side of the story as the case progressed.
- Young Person Charged with Second-Degree Murder: after a woman was found dead in Chetwynd, according to the BC Prosecution Service. The suspect’s identity is protected due to them being underage.
- Taylor Pulp Mill Update: Canfor said it doesn’t see a path forward for the facility and has started exploring alternative uses for the site. Taylor mayor Brent Taillefer gave his thoughts on the situation and even joined Moose Talks to discuss.
