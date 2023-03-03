Moose Talks – Taylor Mayor & Black Experiences in FSJ

On this episode of Moose Talks, we sit down with District of Taylor Mayor Brent Taillefer to chat about Canfor’s announcement of coming changes to the Taylor Pulp Mill and the impact it’ll have on the community.
Then, Spencer Hall from Energeticcity.ca joins us to talk about his latest Energeticcity.ca Investigates article about the experience of black people in Fort St. John.
This episode originally aired on March 3, 2023.
