Moose Talks – Taylor Mayor & Black Experiences in FSJ

On this episode of Moose Talks, Dub sits down with Taylor mayor Brent Taillefer and investigative journalist Spencer Hall
By Moose Talks March 3, 2023 1 minute of reading

On this episode of Moose Talks, we sit down with District of Taylor Mayor Brent Taillefer to chat about Canfor’s announcement of coming changes to the Taylor Pulp Mill and the impact it’ll have on the community.

Then, Spencer Hall from Energeticcity.ca joins us to talk about his latest Energeticcity.ca Investigates article about the experience of black people in Fort St. John.

Tune in to Moose Talks this morning at 10 on Moose FM and the Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca Facebook pages.

This episode originally aired on March 3, 2023. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on InstagramTwitter, and LinkedIn

