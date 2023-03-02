Taylor mayor said update on pulp mill is “hard news”

TAYLOR, B.C. — Taylor mayor Brent Taillefer says Canfor’s recent announcement that it “doesn’t see a path forward” for the district’s pulp mill is “hard news” for the community.
“As a result of a reduction in the long-term supply of fibre in the Peace region, the company does not see a path forward to restarting the Taylor mill at this time and is exploring alternative uses for the site,” said Canfor in its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday.
The decision will impact not only staff at the mill, but the community as a whole, said Taillefer.
“We always had a really good relationship with the team at Canfor Taylor Pulp. They were good community members — always looking to be part of our community and be a good neighbour,” Taillefer said.
“It’s tough to lose that business and relationship as well.”
The announcement concerning Taylor’s mill is the latest in a string of Canfor closures in Chetwynd, Prince George, and Houston.
With the closure of the Chetwynd mill scheduled for April 2023, the community’s Chamber of Commerce met with Canfor representatives to help the community with the transition. Taillefer confirmed that district staff have also been in contact with Canfor.
“We will work with [Canfor], or any proponent, on anything that we can do for the people or the future of that land and building,” Taillefer said.
Taillefer said his short-term worry was the loss of jobs within the community. As for the long-term, he said that it depends on how long the land and building remain out of use.
“It could sit empty, or it could get utilized, and if it gets utilized, that would be great,” Taillefer said.
“And we would, as a municipality, would love to work with anyone who has an interest in doing business there.”
Canfor’s full fourth-quarter report for 2022 can be read on the company’s website.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!