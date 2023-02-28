Crime Unit deployed after Chetwynd woman found dead

CHETWYND, B.C. — The North District Major Crime Unit (ND MCU) was deployed to Chetwynd on Monday after a woman was found deceased.
The Chetwynd RCMP received a call of a possible dead female in a home in the East Pine area on February 27th.
Front-line officers arrived on the scene and found the body of a 57-year-old inside the residence, according to the police.
The ND MCU has taken over the investigation but continues to work with the Chetwynd RCMP, the RCMP Forensic Identification Service and the BC Coroners Service.
“Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident, as a suspect was taken into custody without incident,” said Sergeant Chris Manseau, media relations officer for the BC RCMP.
“Investigators are working closely with partners to determine the motive in this incident, and at this time, there is nothing to indicate any threat to the public.”
The crime unit is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the Chetwynd RCMP Detachment at 250-778-9221.
“The effects of this tragedy are being felt by the entire community,” said Sargeant Wahnese Antonioni-Stevens, Chetwynd RCMP Detachment Commander.
“We are working closely with our partners at School District 59 to alleviate any concerns the public may have.”
Anyone in need of assistance is encouraged by the RCMP to call the Chetwynd Victim Services at 250-788-9221.
