Young person charged with second-degree murder in Chetwynd

A young individual has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in Chetwynd, according to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS).
By News March 2, 2023
A young individual has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in Chetwynd, according to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS).

The accused identity is protected as they are underage. They remain in custody and will virtually appear in Williams Lake Law Courts on March 3rd, 2023.

The Chetwynd RCMP received a call of a possible dead female in a home in the East Pine area on February 27th.

Front-line officers arrived on the scene and found the body of a 57-year-old inside the residence, according to the police.

The ND MCU took over the investigation but continues to work with the Chetwynd RCMP, the RCMP Forensic Identification Service and the BC Coroners Service.

The crime unit is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the Chetwynd RCMP Detachment at 250-778-9221.

Anyone in need of assistance is encouraged by the RCMP to call the Chetwynd Victim Services at 250-788-9221.

