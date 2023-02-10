Northeast B.C.’s unemployment too low to report in January

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Unemployment was too low to report in northeast B.C. to kick off 2023.
There were 37,100 northeast B.C. residents employed in January 2023, a decrease of 700 jobs from December.
In January 2022, there were 37,200 people employed in the region, with an unemployment rate also too low to record.
“Businesses in rural B.C. communities will also have more support as more funding is now available through the Province’s Rural Business and Community Recovery Initiative (RBCRI),” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.
“This new funding will shift from concentrating on pandemic recoveries to supporting economic development in communities affected by changes to the forest sector. Advisers will provide support to businesses and communities, which will increase community and regional adaptation, resilience and sustainability.”
According to Statistics Canada, unemployment data in the region was “suppressed to meet the confidentiality requirements of the Statistics Act.”
The unemployment rate was too low to report seven times in 2022:
- January – too low to report
- February – too low to report
- March – too low to report
- April – 4.8%
- May – 5.0%
- June – 5.0%
- July – 4.4%
- August – 3.8%
- September – too low to report
- October – too low to report
- November – too low to report
- December – too low to report
B.C.’s unemployment rate was 4.2 per cent in January, matching December’s rate. During the same time in 2022, the unemployment rate was 5.2 per cent.
“The first jobs report of 2023 shows the continued strength and resilience of British Columbians, as people and businesses continue to work together to navigate the effects of global uncertainties, inflation and the long-lasting effects of the pandemic,” said Bailey.
Nationally, the jobless rate decreased to 4.9 per cent.
