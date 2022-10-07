Northeast B.C.’s unemployment was too low to record in September. This was the fourth time unemployment rates were too low to report in 2022.

According to Statistics Canada, unemployment data in the region were “suppressed to meet the confidentiality requirements of the Statistics Act” in January, February, March and September.

The act states that data below 1,500 unemployed people are suppressed “to prevent direct or residual disclosure of identifiable data. Consequently, geographic areas whose population is below a certain threshold are not published.”

There were 38,200 northeast residents employed in September, a slight increase from the 37,900 employed in August.

Last September, 36,200 were employed in the region, and the unemployment rate was 5.7 per cent.

B.C.’s unemployment rate dropped 0.5 percentage points to 4.3 per cent from 4.8 per cent in August.

“B.C.’s unemployment rate remains one of the lowest in the country, reflecting a tight labour market at 4.3 per cent, the lowest it’s been since May 2019, with 101,000 more people working full time than a year ago,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

Nationally, the jobless rate had a slight decrease to 5.2 per cent.

“Our economic recovery rate of 104.1 per cent continues to make B.C. a leader across the country – 109,000 more people are working today than before the pandemic, including 59,500 people in the private sector,” said Kahlon.