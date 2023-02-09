Province providing funding for communities impacted by forestry

VICTORIA, B.C. — The Provincial government is providing $1.5 million to the north in the second round of the Rural Business and Community Recovery Initiative (RBCRI).
The provincial government is providing $4.5 million in the second round of the RBCRI to help support economic development in communities impacted by the changes to the forestry sector.
This funding is part of the $185 million support package announced in the 2022 budget to support and offset the economic impacts of the changes in the forestry sector.
The Northern Development Initiative Trust, as well as the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior and the Island Coastal Economic Trust will each receive $1.5 million from the province.
CEO of the Northern Development Initiative Trust, Joel McKay, applauded the government for “addressing the recent impacts of the forestry sector” in the north.
“With this funding, we can provide assistance where it is most needed and work with communities to strengthen our economic future,” said McKay.
Some of the latest impacts in northeast B.C. from the changing forest sector are the Canfor mill closures in Prince George and Chetwynd.
To read the full release, visit the Government of B.C.’s website.
