Northeast B.C.’s unemployment rate stayed steady at 5 per cent in June.

There were 36,000 northeast residents employed in June after a decrease of 200 jobs compared to May.

“As we mark the halfway point of 2022, our province continues to lead Canada’s economic recovery with strong, clean and inclusive growth. B.C. gained 6,100 new jobs in June, the most of any province in Canada,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, in a statement.

Last June, 37,500 were employed in the region, and the unemployment rate was 3.9 per cent.

B.C.’s unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point to 4.6 per cent from 4.5 per cent in May.

“We’ve seen that B.C.’s low unemployment rate is contributing to a tight labour market. That’s why, through our StrongerBC Economic Plan, we’re working to give people the skills they need to take on the jobs of today, as well as the more than one million job openings expected during the next decade,” said Kahlon.

Nationally, the jobless rate slightly decreased to 4.9 per cent.