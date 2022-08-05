Northeast B.C.’s unemployment decreased to 4.4 per cent in July.

There were 37,100 northeast residents employed in July, an increase from the 36,000 employed in June.

“We know that the record low unemployment rate is contributing to a tight labour market. That’s why, as part of the StrongerBC Economic Plan, we are working to make sure British Columbia is well positioned to fill the one million job openings projected over the next ten years,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, in a statement.

“With our Future Ready plan, we are investing to make education and training more accessible, affordable and innovative so we can help businesses grow while preparing British Columbians for the jobs of tomorrow.”

Last July, 36,600 were employed in the region, and the unemployment rate was too low to record.

B.C.’s unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point to 4.7 per cent from 4.6 per cent in June.

“To help meet our province’s needs, we are urging the federal government to expand the number of skilled immigrants coming through the B.C. Provincial Nominee Program from 7,000 in 2022 to 10,000 by 2025,” said Kahlon.

“This will help address our labour shortage and ensure British Columbians can receive the services they count on.”

Nationally, the jobless rate slightly increased to 5 per cent.