Fort St. John’s hot tub still out of commission

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Despite years of attempted repairs, the hot tub in the North Peace Leisure Pool is still not functioning as required.
According to an update from Fort St. John city councillor and North Peace Leisure Pool Commission Chair Trevor Bolin, parts ordered in early December were installed, and the drain line functioned properly, however, the skimmer line did not.
Further testing and additional work will begin on February 13th and 14th, with recommendations on whether to replace the skimmer or look at alternative options to be made to the pool commission.
Because of mechanical issues and leaks, the hot tub has been out of service for several years.
During the annual maintenance shutdown of the facility, workers completed further testing and found additional leaks.
Beginning on September 12th, 2022, the extended shutdown included installing a new water heater, upgrading the HVAC system, grout work, painting, cleaning, and installing new lighting.
The city expected the pool to open on November 7th, but because of a shipping delay, it extended the annual shutdown until November 14th.
Bolin added workers will complete work on the second slide in the facility over the next few months, with a final inspection expected in June.
The North Peace Leisure Pool opened in 1996. It’s owned by the Peace River Regional District and operated by the City of Fort. St John.
