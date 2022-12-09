

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Leisure Pool will reopen on Saturday after a brief closure for additional work on the pool deck, but repairs on the facility’s hot tub will continue.

According to the pool commission in an update Friday, the facility is currently waiting for the delivery of a new water valve which could take up to eight weeks.

The hot tub has been out of service for several years due to mechanical issues requiring significant repairs.

The hot tub pipe system before repairs (left) and after repairs (right). (The City of Fort St. John)

The commission said extensive repairs during the pool’s annual maintenance shutdown allowed for further testing of the various systems required to operate the hot tub. This led to additional leaks being found, according to the update.

Through further repairs and investigative work, staff and specialized contractors were able to identify a leaking valve to fix the additional leaks, but because of global supply chain issues, delivery of the valve will be six to eight weeks.

“Once replaced, crews will continue investigating and making necessary repairs to reopen the hot tub,” said North Peace Leisure Pool Commission Chair Trevor Bolin.

“Troubleshooting these issues with the hot tub is highly complex due to the embedded piping in the concrete and inconsistencies between the construction drawings and actual findings,” the commission said.

The hot tub finishing was removed (left) prior to repairs(right). (The City of Fort St. John)

Bolin empathized with residents’ frustrations.

“We sympathetically understand the frustrations of not being able to use this well-loved local amenity, and we share in your frustrations,” said Bolin.

“Despite this frustration, we are thankful for the hard work of staff and contractors in applying modern solutions to this aging facility.”

The Peace River Regional District will provide an update on the hot tub’s progress on February 1st.

The North Peace Leisure Pool is owned by the Peace River Regional District and operated by the City of Fort. St John. The pool opened in 1996.

The commission also provided a summary of repairs on the hot tub to date:

