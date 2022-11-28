FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Leisure Pool will be closed to the public after a few slips and falls on the new pool deck.

During the extended annual pool closure, the pool deck was resurfaced, but since reopening, the City of Fort St. John has reported a couple of incidents on the pool deck.

The incidents have prompted city staff to take action to prevent further accidents.

Story Continues Below

The city says the contractor will begin additional work on the pool deck on Saturday, December 3rd, following the Fort St. John Inconnu Swim Club’s event.

The curing process of the deck covering product takes five days, so the pool will be closed before reopening on Saturday, December 10th.

City staff and contractors are reportedly working on repairing the hot tub and say an update on the status of those repairs will be available early in December.

Beginning on September 12th, the extended shutdown included installing a new water heater, upgrading the HVAC system, grout work, painting, cleaning, and installing new lighting.

The North Peace Leisure pool is owned by the Peace River Regional District and operated by the City of Fort St. John.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More