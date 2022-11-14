By becoming a Supporter, you help ensure that local news and events are covered

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Leisure Pool reopened on Monday after an extended annual shutdown, although the hot tub remains closed.

The city said work on the hot tub continues, but there is no timeline for reopening.

Beginning on September 12th, the extended shutdown included installing a new water heater, upgrading the HVAC system, grout work, painting, cleaning, and installing new lighting.

Empty pool with work vehicles inside.
(City of Fort St. John Recreation)

The pool was expected to be open on November 7th, but due to a shipping delay, it was extended until November 14th.

The North Peace Leisure Pool schedule can be viewed on the city’s website.

