FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Leisure Pool reopened on Monday after an extended annual shutdown, although the hot tub remains closed.

The city said work on the hot tub continues, but there is no timeline for reopening.

Beginning on September 12th, the extended shutdown included installing a new water heater, upgrading the HVAC system, grout work, painting, cleaning, and installing new lighting.

Story Continues Below

(City of Fort St. John Recreation)

The pool was expected to be open on November 7th, but due to a shipping delay, it was extended until November 14th.

The North Peace Leisure Pool schedule can be viewed on the city’s website.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT