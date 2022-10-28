FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The annual maintenance at the North Peace Leisure Pool is almost complete.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the city says that repairs have been finished on broken piping, as well as the slide tower roof.

Upgrades to the hot water system are complete, and the painting on the pool deck and basins is also done. Tile and grout work has also been finished.

Replacements to the pump system are nearly complete, and upgrades to the HVAC system are close to complete.

The final clean-up has begun, and the lap pool is being filled.

Last but certainly not least, the city has announced that repairs and pressure tests have been done to the hot tub. They say initial tests look good, and after it has been completely filled up will be able to complete final tests.

The pool is set to reopen on November 7th.

