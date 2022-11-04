FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The annual North Peace Leisure Pool shutdown has been extended another week after two months of being closed.

The City of Fort St. John announced Friday that the shutdown has been extended until November 13th.

The extension is reportedly due to parts required to repair mechanical issues affecting the heating and ventilation system not arriving in time to open on Monday.

Story Continues Below

According to the city, the parts will arrive in the middle of next week.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT