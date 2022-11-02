FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- After nearly two months, the North Peace Leisure Pool is set to re-open next week after some much-needed maintenance and repairs.

Upgrades include freshly-painted white pool basins. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

According to Kylah Bryde, North Peace Leisure Pool’s aquatics manager, this year’s maintenance focused on fixing everything listed in the facility and aquatics audits.

“We’ve really concentrated on the natatorium and the mechanical this year,” said Bryde.

“Next year, we’ll look at the front lobby areas.”

Facility upgrades include new white paint in the pool basins and throughout the building, fixed leaks, newly installed light fixtures, and highly anticipated hot tub repairs.

The hot tub will re-open next week as well. ( Jordan Prentice, Energticcity.ca )

Bryde said the upgrades are important, despite the city’s plans for a new pool in the future.

“We all know we have an aging facility, but before a new one can be built, we have probably about eight more years with our current facility in operation,” said Bryde.

“We want to make sure it’s top-notch, and it’s going to work for everyone before the new facility comes in.”

The North Peace Leisure Pool re-opens Monday, November 7th, at 6:00 a.m.

Schedules for lessons and classes can be found at fortstjohn.ca.

Registration for January lessons opens on December 1st.

