FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The delayed opening of the North Peace Leisure Pool hot tub is due to ongoing leaks, according to the City of Fort St. John.

Ryan Harvey with the city explained that during the pool’s annual shutdown, “a dozen or so” breaks were fixed underneath the pool deck.

Once the basin was filled, however, additional breaks were found that will need to be fixed before the hot tub can open.

Harvey said crews are working on the hot tub, and the city is expecting to have a solution to the breaks soon.

“We hope to have some good news in the coming weeks,” Harvey said.

Harvey said the hot tub has been closed for approximately two years now.

The update on the hot tub follows the annual pool shutdown that lasted longer than anticipated.

Beginning on September 12th, the extended shutdown included installing a new water heater, upgrading the HVAC system, grout work, painting, cleaning, and installing new lighting.

The pool was expected to be open on November 7th, but due to a shipping delay, it was extended until November 14th.

The North Peace Leisure Pool schedule can be viewed on the city’s website.

