Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.

If you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all newsletter subscribers receive it every Sunday!

Email* Join for Free

Behind the Scenes

According to the Reuters Institute, "[this] will be a year of heightened concerns about the sustainability of some news media" as the economy fluctuates and Big Tech platforms adjust their strategies. Over the years, we have seen more and more news organizations either fold or be purchased by big conglomerates. We believe that independent journalism is essential to ensure that the unique voices of our readers are shared with everyone else in the province and beyond.

Story Continues Below

However, this important goal doesn't come without cost. Like all small businesses, we have bills and it turns out that reporters aren't just fueled by coffee and conviction. While we try to utilize all potential avenues of funding such as grants and our Supporter program, the main way we stay independent is thanks to the ads you see on our site.

While some of them are the generic ones you see on other websites, we try our best to have most of them be about local businesses. This not only helps us, but it is also a great way for you to learn how to shop locally. Our thanks to all of the businesses in the region who have chosen to support us and shout out to our awesome salesperson, Jenna Morland.

Jenna Morland is the Marketing Manager and social media wiz for Energeticcity.ca. She is skilled at developing the right action plan for each of her client's unique needs and is committed to helping them choose the best product. Jenna is an author and a mother of two who loves to stay creative. Her favourite team is the Pittsburgh Steelers and her favourite books are the Harry Potter series.

If you are a business and want to advertise with us, you can email Jenna at jenna@energeticcity.ca. If you're annoyed by our ads or have an ad blocker, please consider whitelisting us so that you can help support independent journalism and local businesses.

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of January 15 to 21, 2023

Elders at NLC: Northern Lights College's Elders in Residence is described as a way to create “a pathway for Elders to share their knowledge with students, staff, and faculty through conversations, storytelling, and classroom visits.” Hythe Educational Assistant Charged: A 21-year-old educational assistant in Hythe has been charged with sexual interference, according to the Beaverlodge RCMP. DC RCMP Investigate Suspicious Deaths: According to the RCMP, officers attended a residence on January 14th at 118th Avenue and found two people dead at the scene. It was later determined that these deaths are homicides.

To stay up-to-date on local news and events, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn. Want to keep local journalism alive? Become a Supporter!

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More