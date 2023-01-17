HYTHE, ALTA — A 21-year-old educational assistant in Hythe has been charged with sexual interference, according to the Beaverlodge RCMP.

Police said a report of sexually explicit photos being distributed by an educational assistant was received on October 12th,2022.

Multiple victims were identified as a result of the investigation, which ultimately led to the arrest of Maddison Peterson, from Grand Prairie County, on January 14th, 2023.

Story Continues Below

The release stated Peterson was working as an educational assistant at the Hythe Regional School of the Peace Wapiti School Board at the time of the offences.

Peterson is being charged with sexual interference, makings sexually explicit material available to children, luring a child, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, and obstruction of a police officer.

Peterson appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was released on conditions. Her next court date is February 6th, 2023, at Grande Prairie Provincial Court.

Beaverlodge RCMP said they believe there may be additional victims and encourage those individuals to come forward.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-345-2485. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

