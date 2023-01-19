DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP confirmed on Thursday that the bodies of two individuals found in a residence last weekend have been labelled homicides.

According to police earlier this week, officers attended a residence in the 1200 Block of 118th Avenue on January 14th and found two people dead at the scene.

The case was handed to the RCMP’s Division E Major Crimes Section after the deaths were ruled suspicious.

Story Continues Below

Superintendent of Division E Major Crime Division, Sanjaya Wijayakoon, said that police are continuing to collect evidence and progress the investigation forward, but there have been no arrests yet.

“We urge any individual with information to come forward to the RCMP,” Wijayakoon said.

Energeticcity.ca reached out to Dawson Creek RCMP, North District RCMP, and Division E for information about a possible connection to two missing people. The RCMP stated they could not give out that information out at this time.



Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More